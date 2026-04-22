What is Scotiabank's Forecast for TSE:LIF FY2026 Earnings?

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Scotiabank increased their FY2026 earnings estimates for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 17th. Scotiabank analyst O. Wowkodaw now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.69 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.64. The consensus estimate for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty's current full-year earnings is $3.74 per share.

Get LIF alerts: Sign Up

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty had a net margin of 60.64% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business had revenue of C$39.46 million for the quarter.

Separately, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of C$29.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Stock Performance

Shares of LIF stock opened at C$28.13 on Wednesday. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a one year low of C$26.21 and a one year high of C$31.97. The company's 50-day simple moving average is C$29.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$29.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.34.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation is a Canadian corporation. The company generates all of its revenue from its equity investment in Iron Ore Company of Canada, (IOC) and its IOC royalty and commission interests. IOC operates a major iron mine near Labrador City, Newfoundland, and Labrador on lands leased from LIORC. Directly and through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna, LIORC owns an equity interest in IOC and receives gross overriding royalty on all iron ore products produced from the leased lands that are sold and shipped by IOC and commission on IOC's sales of iron ore.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Labrador Iron Ore Royalty, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Labrador Iron Ore Royalty wasn't on the list.

While Labrador Iron Ore Royalty currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here