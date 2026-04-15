What is Sidoti's Estimate for Daktronics FY2026 Earnings?

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Sidoti lowered their FY2026 EPS estimates for Daktronics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 14th. Sidoti analyst A. Soderstrom now expects that the technology company will earn $0.94 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.06. The consensus estimate for Daktronics' current full-year earnings is $0.96 per share. Sidoti also issued estimates for Daktronics' Q1 2027 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $0.50 EPS and Q2 2028 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

DAKT has been the topic of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Daktronics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research lowered Daktronics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold".

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Daktronics Trading Down 3.2%

Daktronics stock opened at $19.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Daktronics has a 12 month low of $11.97 and a 12 month high of $28.27. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $22.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.85. The firm has a market cap of $929.29 million, a PE ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.77.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). Daktronics had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The business had revenue of $181.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $181.00 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Duquesne Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Daktronics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 3,076,224 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $46,513,000 after buying an additional 8,599 shares in the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. lifted its position in shares of Daktronics by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 2,746,408 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $57,455,000 after buying an additional 96,371 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Daktronics by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,664,668 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $34,825,000 after buying an additional 44,731 shares in the last quarter. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Daktronics by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,552 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $25,158,000 after buying an additional 314,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Daktronics by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 727,461 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $14,382,000 after buying an additional 163,048 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.69% of the company's stock.

Daktronics Company Profile

Daktronics, Inc NASDAQ: DAKT is a leading designer and manufacturer of electronic display systems, video boards, scoreboards and related control systems. Founded in 1968 in Brookings, South Dakota by Al Kurtenbach and Duane Sander, the company has built a reputation for delivering custom visual display solutions to a wide range of markets. Its product portfolio includes large-format LED video displays, programmable message centers, digital billboards, and audio-visual solutions tailored to sports venues, transportation authorities, retail environments and live event producers.

The company's primary business activities encompass the engineering, fabrication and installation of display systems for customers around the world.

Further Reading

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