What is Sidoti's Estimate for Universal Q1 Earnings?

Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Sidoti cut their Q1 2027 earnings estimates for Universal in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 3rd. Sidoti analyst D. Harriman now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Universal's current full-year earnings is $4.40 per share. Sidoti also issued estimates for Universal's Q2 2027 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $4.30 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2028 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2028 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $4.38 EPS.

Universal (NYSE:UVV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($1.54). Universal had a return on equity of 4.43% and a net margin of 1.12%.The firm had revenue of $715.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.20 million.

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Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Universal from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Universal from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Universal from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Report on UVV

Universal Price Performance

NYSE:UVV opened at $53.13 on Thursday. Universal has a one year low of $49.19 and a one year high of $62.50. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.59. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $53.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Universal Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This is an increase from Universal's previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 13th. Universal's dividend payout ratio is presently 254.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UVV. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal by 67.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 518 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its position in shares of Universal by 1,634.4% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 555 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Ankerstar Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal by 265.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Universal

Here are the key news stories impacting Universal this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sidoti raised its Q3 2027 EPS estimate for Universal to $1.75 from $1.64, suggesting improved profit expectations for that quarter.

Sidoti raised its Q3 2027 EPS estimate for Universal to $1.75 from $1.64, suggesting improved profit expectations for that quarter. Neutral Sentiment: Sidoti left some longer-term forecasts largely intact, including FY2028 at $4.38 EPS, still close to the current consensus of $4.40.

Sidoti left some longer-term forecasts largely intact, including FY2028 at $4.38 EPS, still close to the current consensus of $4.40. Negative Sentiment: Sidoti lowered Q1 2027 EPS to $0.25 from $0.34, Q2 2027 to $1.22 from $1.33, Q4 2027 to $1.07 from $1.09, Q2 2028 to $1.23 from $1.36, Q4 2028 to $1.12 from $1.15, and FY2027 to $4.30 from $4.40, indicating margin and earnings pressure. Article Title

Sidoti lowered Q1 2027 EPS to $0.25 from $0.34, Q2 2027 to $1.22 from $1.33, Q4 2027 to $1.07 from $1.09, Q2 2028 to $1.23 from $1.36, Q4 2028 to $1.12 from $1.15, and FY2027 to $4.30 from $4.40, indicating margin and earnings pressure. Negative Sentiment: Another recent opinion piece downgraded Universal Corp to Hold, citing tobacco oversupply, margin compression, and questions about dividend safety, which may add to investor caution. Article Title

Universal Company Profile

Universal Corporation NYSE: UVV is a global agribusiness company primarily engaged in the procurement, processing and sale of leaf tobacco. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company sources cured leaf tobacco from key growing regions in North and South America, Africa and Asia. Universal serves major multinational tobacco manufacturers by providing a full range of services including inventory management, quality control and logistics support to ensure a consistent and reliable supply of tobacco leaf.

In addition to its core leaf tobacco operations, Universal offers integrated supply-chain services that encompass warehousing, distribution and ingredient sourcing for smokeless and novel tobacco products.

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