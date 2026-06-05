What is Zacks Research's Estimate for Amdocs Q3 Earnings?

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for Amdocs in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.67 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.68. The consensus estimate for Amdocs' current full-year earnings is $6.54 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Amdocs' Q4 2026 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.60 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.87 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $7.12 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $7.69 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DOX. Cfra downgraded shares of Amdocs to a "sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Amdocs from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Amdocs from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $86.67.

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Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Amdocs

Amdocs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $60.89 on Friday. Amdocs has a fifty-two week low of $59.40 and a fifty-two week high of $95.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.01. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.569 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Amdocs's dividend payout ratio is 45.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amdocs

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. WealthCollab LLC lifted its position in Amdocs by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 356 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Amdocs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amdocs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amdocs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

More Amdocs News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amdocs this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised Amdocs’ FY2026, FY2027 and FY2028 earnings estimates, signaling a stronger longer-term profit outlook. Amdocs stock page

Zacks Research raised Amdocs’ FY2026, FY2027 and FY2028 earnings estimates, signaling a stronger longer-term profit outlook. Positive Sentiment: The firm also increased several quarterly estimates for late 2026 through 2028, including Q4 2026, Q3/Q4 2027 and Q1/Q2 2028, reinforcing the view that earnings momentum may improve. Amdocs stock page

The firm also increased several quarterly estimates for late 2026 through 2028, including Q4 2026, Q3/Q4 2027 and Q1/Q2 2028, reinforcing the view that earnings momentum may improve. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks slightly lowered its Q3 2026 EPS estimate, suggesting near-term expectations were trimmed a bit even as the broader forecast trend stayed constructive. Amdocs stock page

About Amdocs

Amdocs NASDAQ: DOX is a global software and services provider specializing in solutions for communications, media and entertainment companies. The company designs, develops and integrates revenue management, customer experience and digital services platforms that enable service providers to launch and monetize new offerings, streamline operations and enhance subscriber engagement. Amdocs' product suite encompasses billing and order management, customer relationship management, digital commerce and network function virtualization, supported by professional services for implementation, integration and managed operations.

Founded in 1982 and structured as a separate public company in 1998, Amdocs has its corporate headquarters in Chesterfield, Missouri, and maintains major development centers in Ra'anana, Israel.

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