What is Zacks Research's Estimate for BURL Q1 Earnings?

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Burlington Stores in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.48 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.91. The consensus estimate for Burlington Stores' current full-year earnings is $11.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Burlington Stores' Q1 2029 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $365.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Burlington Stores from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $435.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $351.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Burlington Stores from $374.00 to $351.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $353.56.

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Burlington Stores Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE:BURL opened at $338.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.46. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $218.52 and a one year high of $351.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 39.93% and a net margin of 5.24%.The company's revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Burlington Stores has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.200 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.800 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Burlington Stores news, insider Matthew Pasch sold 3,773 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.21, for a total value of $1,196,833.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,523 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,160.83. The trade was a 36.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Travis Marquette sold 3,759 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.75, for a total value of $1,232,012.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 26,350 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,636,212.50. The trade was a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burlington Stores

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,142,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,782,201 shares of the company's stock worth $1,726,070,000 after buying an additional 232,358 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,110,632 shares of the company's stock worth $320,806,000 after buying an additional 165,078 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 50.0% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 525,000 shares of the company's stock worth $133,612,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,157 shares of the company's stock worth $6,689,000 after buying an additional 10,492 shares during the period.

More Burlington Stores News

Here are the key news stories impacting Burlington Stores this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its earnings estimates for Burlington Stores (BURL) for FY2027, FY2028, FY2029, and Q2 2028, suggesting expectations remain constructive for the company’s longer-term profit outlook.

Zacks Research raised its earnings estimates for for FY2027, FY2028, FY2029, and Q2 2028, suggesting expectations remain constructive for the company’s longer-term profit outlook. Positive Sentiment: The company continues to expand its store base, including a newly announced opening date for an Oshkosh location, which points to ongoing growth in its off-price retail footprint.

The company continues to expand its store base, including a newly announced opening date for an Oshkosh location, which points to ongoing growth in its off-price retail footprint. Neutral Sentiment: Previous earnings results were strong, with Burlington beating estimates on both EPS and revenue and issuing guidance above Wall Street expectations, which still supports the stock’s fundamental backdrop.

Previous earnings results were strong, with Burlington beating estimates on both EPS and revenue and issuing guidance above Wall Street expectations, which still supports the stock’s fundamental backdrop. Neutral Sentiment: An insider sale was reported, which can draw attention but does not necessarily indicate a change in the company’s business outlook.

An insider sale was reported, which can draw attention but does not necessarily indicate a change in the company’s business outlook. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research trimmed estimates for several near-to-medium-term quarters, including Q3 2027, Q4 2027, Q3 2028, and Q4 2028, which may have weighed on sentiment around near-term earnings momentum.

Zacks Research trimmed estimates for several near-to-medium-term quarters, including Q3 2027, Q4 2027, Q3 2028, and Q4 2028, which may have weighed on sentiment around near-term earnings momentum. Negative Sentiment: Unusual options activity showed a sharp increase in put buying, often a sign that some investors are positioning for more downside or hedging risk in BURL.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc is an American off-price retailer that sells apparel and home goods at discounted prices. The company's merchandise assortment includes clothing for women, men and children, plus baby products, footwear, accessories, beauty items, toys and home décor. Burlington's merchandising strategy focuses on offering branded and private-label goods at lower prices than traditional department stores by sourcing excess inventory, closeouts and opportunistic buys from manufacturers and other retailers.

The business traces its roots to the Burlington Coat Factory name established in the early 1970s and has since evolved into a broader off-price retailer that carries a wide range of seasonal and everyday merchandise.

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