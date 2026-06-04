What is Zacks Research's Estimate for CRS FY2026 Earnings?

Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2026 EPS estimates for Carpenter Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $10.44 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $10.42. The consensus estimate for Carpenter Technology's current full-year earnings is $10.54 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Carpenter Technology's Q4 2026 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $3.22 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $12.01 EPS, Q3 2028 earnings at $3.86 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $14.37 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CRS. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $470.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $453.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $441.00.

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Carpenter Technology Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE CRS opened at $486.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.25. Carpenter Technology has a 52-week low of $228.00 and a 52-week high of $495.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $428.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $374.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $655.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $797.00 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Carpenter Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.42%.

Insider Transactions at Carpenter Technology

In other Carpenter Technology news, Director Anastasios John Hart sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.86, for a total value of $317,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 750 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $317,895. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Marshall D. Akins sold 11,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.36, for a total transaction of $5,214,668.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 18,344 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,096,307.84. This trade represents a 39.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Carpenter Technology

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRS. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,146 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essential Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carpenter Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Carpenter Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research upgraded Carpenter Technology (CRS) to Buy , signaling increased confidence in the company’s earnings outlook and near-term stock performance. Article Title

Zacks Research upgraded to , signaling increased confidence in the company’s earnings outlook and near-term stock performance. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research nudged higher its earnings estimates across multiple periods for CRS , including FY2026, FY2027, FY2028 and several quarterly forecasts, reinforcing the view that profit growth remains strong.

Zacks Research nudged higher its earnings estimates across multiple periods for , including FY2026, FY2027, FY2028 and several quarterly forecasts, reinforcing the view that profit growth remains strong. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary also highlighted record earnings and profits , which supports the stock’s strong momentum and suggests institutional investors continue to favor the name. Article Title

Recent commentary also highlighted , which supports the stock’s strong momentum and suggests institutional investors continue to favor the name. Neutral Sentiment: The consensus full-year earnings estimate remains around $10.54 per share , so the latest analyst revisions are incremental rather than a major earnings surprise.

The consensus full-year earnings estimate remains around , so the latest analyst revisions are incremental rather than a major earnings surprise. Neutral Sentiment: Carpenter Technology’s last reported quarter beat EPS expectations, but revenue came in below forecasts, creating a mixed but still generally supportive backdrop for the stock.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts. It serves to aerospace, defense, medical, transportation, energy, industrial, and consumer markets.

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