What is Zacks Research's Estimate for Dover FY2028 Earnings?

Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their FY2028 earnings estimates for shares of Dover in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the industrial products company will earn $11.65 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $11.67. The consensus estimate for Dover's current full-year earnings is $10.55 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group set a $256.00 price objective on shares of Dover and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Dover from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $229.38.

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Dover Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of Dover stock opened at $220.47 on Wednesday. Dover has a twelve month low of $158.14 and a twelve month high of $237.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $217.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.20.

Dover (NYSE:DOV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.03. Dover had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Dover Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. Dover's dividend payout ratio is 26.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.23, for a total value of $932,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 72,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,836,407.24. This represents a 5.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Girish Juneja sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.77, for a total transaction of $346,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 8,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,544.94. This trade represents a 15.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,497 shares of company stock worth $19,196,277. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dover

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Dover by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,542 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dover by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dover by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dover by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dover by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company's stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation is a diversified global manufacturer of industrial products, components and specialty systems that serve a wide range of commercial and industrial end markets. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, the company has built a portfolio of operating businesses that design, manufacture and distribute engineered equipment, aftermarket parts and related services for customers around the world.

Dover's activities span several product and solution categories, including fluid-handling and pumping systems, material handling and processing equipment, refrigeration and foodservice technologies, product identification and printing systems, precision components and automation and sensing solutions.

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