What is Zacks Research's Estimate for Humana Q1 Earnings?

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2027 EPS estimates for Humana in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $8.98 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $8.99. Zacks Research has a "Strong Sell" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Humana's current full-year earnings is $16.47 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Humana's Q2 2027 earnings at $6.34 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

HUM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $180.00 target price on shares of Humana and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $340.00 to $230.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $245.00 to $176.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $290.00 to $201.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $222.09.

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Humana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $198.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.44. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $180.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.53. Humana has a one year low of $163.11 and a one year high of $315.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Humana (NYSE:HUM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($3.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.08 billion. Humana had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.16) earnings per share. Humana has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000-9.000 EPS.

Humana Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. Humana's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Sanjay K. Shetty bought 810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $185.21 per share, for a total transaction of $150,020.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 11,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,992.97. The trade was a 7.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humana

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Humana by 9.6% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 49,658 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $12,920,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Humana by 161.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,717,767 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $446,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,767 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Humana by 2.8% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 189,601 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $49,328,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the third quarter worth $34,212,000. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the third quarter worth $1,873,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Humana News

Here are the key news stories impacting Humana this week:

Positive Sentiment: Truist raised its price target for HUM to $220, signaling some analyst confidence that limits downside from current levels. Truist Increases Humana Price Target

Truist raised its price target for HUM to $220, signaling some analyst confidence that limits downside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Humana announced a partnership with Tuesday Health to expand value‑based palliative care starting June 1 — a growth/strategy positive that supports Medicare Advantage membership engagement and value‑based care positioning. Tuesday Health Partnership

Humana announced a partnership with Tuesday Health to expand value‑based palliative care starting June 1 — a growth/strategy positive that supports Medicare Advantage membership engagement and value‑based care positioning. Positive Sentiment: Humana research (with UChicago Medicine) published results showing phone-based inhaler training improved COPD member medication use — evidence of effective care management that can reduce costs and improve outcomes in Humana’s Medicare Advantage population. COPD Inhaler Study

Humana research (with UChicago Medicine) published results showing phone-based inhaler training improved COPD member medication use — evidence of effective care management that can reduce costs and improve outcomes in Humana’s Medicare Advantage population. Neutral Sentiment: Humana’s Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.885 per share (payable July 31; record June 26) — supports income investors but is routine and offers a modest ~1.8% yield. Dividend Declaration

Humana’s Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.885 per share (payable July 31; record June 26) — supports income investors but is routine and offers a modest ~1.8% yield. Negative Sentiment: Robert W. Baird cut its price target on HUM from $264 to $205 and kept a neutral rating — a meaningful trim that reduces upside expectations and can pressure shares. Baird Lowers Price Target TickerReport

Robert W. Baird cut its price target on HUM from $264 to $205 and kept a neutral rating — a meaningful trim that reduces upside expectations and can pressure shares. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research trimmed Q1–Q3 2027 EPS estimates slightly (Q1 to $8.98, Q2 to $6.34, Q3 to $0.70) and maintains a "Strong Sell" rating, signaling bearish analyst conviction and downward pressure on expectations for near-term earnings. (No direct Zacks link provided in the feed.)

About Humana

Humana Inc NYSE: HUM is a health insurance company headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, that primarily serves individuals and groups across the United States. The company is best known for its Medicare business, offering Medicare Advantage plans and prescription drug (Part D) coverage, alongside a range of commercial and employer-sponsored group health plans. Humana's products are designed to cover medical, behavioral health and pharmacy needs for members, with particular emphasis on seniors and Medicare-eligible populations.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Humana provides care-management and wellness services intended to support chronic-condition management, preventive care and care coordination.

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