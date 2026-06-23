What is Zacks Research's Estimate for O-I Glass Q2 Earnings?

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for O-I Glass in a report released on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.29. Zacks Research has a "Strong Sell" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for O-I Glass' current full-year earnings is $1.20 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for O-I Glass' Q3 2026 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.34 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $14.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of O-I Glass from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $14.00 price objective on O-I Glass in a report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on O-I Glass from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $15.50.

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O-I Glass Price Performance

O-I Glass stock opened at $9.11 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.64. O-I Glass has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. O-I Glass's revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. O-I Glass has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.500 EPS.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Eduardo Restrepo purchased 3,309 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.98 per share, with a total value of $29,714.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president directly owned 94,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,907.02. This trade represents a 3.64% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randolph L. Burns purchased 11,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.32 per share, with a total value of $102,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president directly owned 133,932 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,248,246.24. The trade was a 8.95% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have purchased a total of 17,083 shares of company stock valued at $157,312 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of O-I Glass

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OI. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 3.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 726,791 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $7,639,000 after acquiring an additional 27,468 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 491.5% in the 1st quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 2,496 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Converium Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,365,000. Dayah Capital LLC acquired a new stake in O-I Glass in the first quarter worth $4,361,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,563,497 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $37,452,000 after acquiring an additional 479,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company's stock.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of glass containers, supplying the food and beverage, wine and spirits, pharmaceutical, cosmetic and personal care industries. Headquartered in Perrysburg, Ohio, the company produces a broad range of glass packaging solutions, including bottles and jars, designed to meet customer specifications for size, shape, color and performance. O-I leverages proprietary technologies in forming, decoration and quality control to serve both mass-market and premium brands.

Tracing its origins to the early 20th century through the merger of prominent regional glassmakers, the company adopted the Owens-Illinois name in 1929 before rebranding as O-I Glass in 2015.

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