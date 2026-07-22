What is Zacks Research's Estimate for TD SYNNEX Q3 Earnings?

TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX - Free Report) - Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report issued on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $4.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.26. Zacks Research has a "Strong-Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for TD SYNNEX's current full-year earnings is $18.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TD SYNNEX's Q4 2026 earnings at $4.37 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $17.96 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $4.83 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $5.18 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $5.16 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $5.37 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $20.53 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $5.91 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $6.38 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $26.10 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $298.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $202.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $330.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $341.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $294.67.

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TD SYNNEX Trading Up 4.5%

Shares of SNX stock opened at $249.18 on Wednesday. TD SYNNEX has a 1-year low of $139.23 and a 1-year high of $296.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $257.75 and a 200-day moving average of $203.97.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $19.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.80 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 1.63%.TD SYNNEX's quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. TD SYNNEX has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.750 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,372,733 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $388,535,000 after acquiring an additional 9,024 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,229,091 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $334,876,000 after purchasing an additional 258,630 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,086,604 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $313,471,000 after purchasing an additional 288,625 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TD SYNNEX by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,532,784 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $230,315,000 after purchasing an additional 99,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 9.5% during the first quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,281,307 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $216,169,000 after purchasing an additional 111,222 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard T. Hume sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.97, for a total transaction of $1,214,850.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,537 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,503,934.89. This trade represents a 21.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $4,933,700 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company's stock.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. TD SYNNEX's payout ratio is currently 13.74%.

Trending Headlines about TD SYNNEX

Here are the key news stories impacting TD SYNNEX this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised TD SYNNEX’s forward EPS estimates across several quarters and fiscal years, signaling expectations for stronger earnings growth and potentially supporting the stock. TD SYNNEX Included in Forbes’ America’s Dream Employers 2026

Zacks Research raised TD SYNNEX’s forward EPS estimates across several quarters and fiscal years, signaling expectations for stronger earnings growth and potentially supporting the stock. Positive Sentiment: The firm’s FY2026 EPS estimate was increased to $17.96 from $15.05, while FY2027 was raised to $20.53 from $15.95 and FY2028 to $26.10 from $17.40, indicating analysts see a much stronger long-term earnings trajectory. TD SYNNEX Included in Forbes’ America’s Dream Employers 2026

The firm’s FY2026 EPS estimate was increased to $17.96 from $15.05, while FY2027 was raised to $20.53 from $15.95 and FY2028 to $26.10 from $17.40, indicating analysts see a much stronger long-term earnings trajectory. Neutral Sentiment: TD SYNNEX was also included in Forbes’ America’s Dream Employers 2026, a reputational positive that is not likely to move the stock as much as the earnings revisions. TD SYNNEX Included in Forbes’ America’s Dream Employers 2026

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX NYSE: SNX is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology industry. Formed in September 2021 through the merger of Tech Data and SYNNEX Corporation, the company provides a comprehensive range of products, services and solutions that span hardware, software, cloud, mobility, security and data center technologies. TD SYNNEX partners with vendors, resellers and system integrators to design, deploy and support IT infrastructures across diverse market segments, including commercial enterprises, public sector organizations and retail operations.

The company's core business activities include the distribution of technology products from manufacturers such as servers, storage, networking equipment and peripherals, as well as the resale and provisioning of software licenses and cloud-based solutions.

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