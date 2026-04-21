What is Zacks Research's Estimate for Wayfair Q2 Earnings?

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W - Free Report) - Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wayfair in a report issued on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Wayfair's current full-year earnings is $0.40 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Wayfair's Q3 2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Wayfair (NYSE:W - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.21. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 2.51%.The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Wayfair's revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

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A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Wayfair from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Wayfair from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Wayfair from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Wayfair from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $104.62.

Read Our Latest Report on W

Wayfair Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $81.02 on Tuesday. Wayfair has a 12-month low of $24.95 and a 12-month high of $119.98. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of -33.34, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 3.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jon Blotner sold 4,790 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.19, for a total value of $345,790.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 111,158 shares in the company, valued at $8,024,496.02. The trade was a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Steven Conine sold 1,687 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $130,135.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 59,467 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,587,284.38. This trade represents a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 763,785 shares of company stock worth $68,051,942 over the last three months. 18.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wayfair

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in W. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 826.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,817,056 shares of the company's stock worth $251,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512,854 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter worth approximately $108,125,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,973,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 197.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,557,937 shares of the company's stock worth $79,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 351.9% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,294,057 shares of the company's stock worth $66,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,676 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Wayfair this week:

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc NYSE: W is an e-commerce company focused on home furnishings and décor. Through its platform, Wayfair offers a broad assortment of furniture, lighting, home textiles, kitchenware and decorative accessories. The company's portfolio includes flagship sites such as Wayfair.com, as well as specialty retail brands like Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane and Perigold, each catering to distinct design styles and price points.

Founded in 2002 by Niraj Shah and Steve Conine under the name CSN Stores, the business rebranded as Wayfair in 2011 and went public in 2014.

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