What is Zacks Research's Forecast for Delek US Q1 Earnings?

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Delek US in a report released on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn ($0.31) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.27). Zacks Research currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Delek US's current full-year earnings is $4.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Delek US's Q4 2027 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Delek US (NYSE:DK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $1.50. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.33 billion. Delek US had a positive return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 0.48%.Delek US's revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.32) earnings per share.

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Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Delek US from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Delek US from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Delek US from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 10th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Delek US from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $41.00 target price on Delek US in a report on Monday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $44.69.

Read Our Latest Report on Delek US

Delek US Stock Up 0.2%

DK stock opened at $48.36 on Monday. Delek US has a fifty-two week low of $18.94 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.85 and a 200-day moving average of $37.97.

Institutional Trading of Delek US

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Delek US during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 884 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 173.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delek US during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in shares of Delek US during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Delek US

In other Delek US news, EVP Reuven Spiegel sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.36, for a total value of $443,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 48,372 shares in the company, valued at $2,145,781.92. This represents a 17.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Laurie Z. Tolson sold 4,921 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $227,842.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,226 shares in the company, valued at $843,863.80. This represents a 21.26% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,601 shares of company stock valued at $2,631,960. Company insiders own 3.56% of the company's stock.

Delek US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Delek US's dividend payout ratio is currently -112.09%.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc NYSE: DK is an independent downstream energy company engaged in the refining, logistics, and marketing of petroleum products. Headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, the company operates a network of inland refineries, storage terminals and pipelines, and convenience store locations. Delek US focuses on converting crude oil into a variety of finished products, including gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and renewable fuels, serving wholesale and retail customers across the United States.

In its refining segment, Delek US owns and operates four inland refineries located in Texas and Arkansas.

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