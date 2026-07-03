What is Zacks Research's Forecast for IFF Q1 Earnings?

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances in a report issued on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.22. The consensus estimate for International Flavors & Fragrances' current full-year earnings is $4.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances' Q4 2027 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $4.81 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $5.21 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. BNP Paribas Exane increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $91.16.

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International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of IFF stock opened at $83.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.47 and a 200-day moving average of $73.39. The stock has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52-week low of $59.14 and a 52-week high of $84.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.49.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 7.78%.The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,167,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $441,068,000 after buying an additional 4,069,075 shares in the last quarter. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,703,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,842.0% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,491,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $183,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363,307 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.5% during the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 36,972,638 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $2,275,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 8,831,668 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $595,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, Director Paul J. Fribourg bought 260,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.28 per share, with a total value of $19,312,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,682,730 shares of the company's stock, valued at $199,273,184.40. The trade was a 10.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company's stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. International Flavors & Fragrances's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.93%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc NYSE: IFF is a global leader in the creation and production of flavors, fragrances, cosmetic actives and nutritional lipids. The company develops taste and scent solutions for a wide array of end markets including food and beverage, personal care, household goods and pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio spans natural and nature-identical flavors, fine fragrances, functional ingredients for skin and hair care, and specialty oils that enhance nutritional value and sensory appeal.

IFF's research and development network comprises innovation centers in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America, where multidisciplinary teams collaborate on aroma chemistry, sensory science and biotechnology.

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