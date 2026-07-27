What is Zacks Research's Forecast for IOVA Q2 Earnings?

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.18). The consensus estimate for Iovance Biotherapeutics' current full-year earnings is ($0.60) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics' Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.17% and a negative net margin of 123.92%.The business had revenue of $71.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. The firm's revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

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A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on IOVA. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $8.43.

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Iovance Biotherapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ IOVA opened at $4.99 on Monday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $5.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 0.70. The stock's 50-day moving average is $4.21 and its 200-day moving average is $3.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iovance Biotherapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcataur Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 169.1% during the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 11,568 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.03% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Iovance Biotherapeutics

Here are the key news stories impacting Iovance Biotherapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research lifted its profit forecasts across multiple periods, including FY2026, FY2027, and FY2028, indicating analysts now expect Iovance Biotherapeutics to lose less money than previously thought over time. Iovance Biotherapeutics stock page

Zacks Research lifted its profit forecasts across multiple periods, including FY2026, FY2027, and FY2028, indicating analysts now expect Iovance Biotherapeutics to lose less money than previously thought over time. Positive Sentiment: The firm also raised quarterly EPS estimates for Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q4 2026, Q1 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, and Q1 2028, reinforcing the view that the company’s earnings trajectory may be improving. Iovance Biotherapeutics stock page

The firm also raised quarterly EPS estimates for Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q4 2026, Q1 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, and Q1 2028, reinforcing the view that the company’s earnings trajectory may be improving. Neutral Sentiment: The new FY2026 estimate of ($0.62) per share matches the current consensus, so while the revisions are supportive, they do not yet imply a major beat versus market expectations. Iovance Biotherapeutics stock page

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company specializing in the development and commercialization of tumor‐infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) immunotherapies for the treatment of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidate, lifileucel (formerly LN‐144), is an autologous TIL therapy in late‐stage clinical development for patients with advanced melanoma. Iovance's pipeline also includes next‐generation TIL programs such as LN‐145 for cervical and other human papillomavirus (HPV)‐related cancers, as well as exploratory studies in head and neck, non‐small cell lung, gastric and other solid tumor indications.

Iovance's TIL platform harnesses a patient's own immune system by isolating, expanding and reinfusing tumor‐reactive lymphocytes.

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