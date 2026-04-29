What is Zacks Research's Forecast for MMSI Q1 Earnings?

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report issued on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.76. The consensus estimate for Merit Medical Systems' current full-year earnings is $3.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems' Q2 2026 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.55 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.81 EPS.

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Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $393.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.77 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Merit Medical Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.010-4.150 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Compass Point set a $107.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Monday, April 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $106.00 to $96.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Monday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $99.56.

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Merit Medical Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MMSI opened at $66.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.64. Merit Medical Systems has a one year low of $65.96 and a one year high of $100.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The company's fifty day moving average price is $71.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Maseco LLP bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 252.6% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 469 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company's stock.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc is a global manufacturer and marketer of a broad range of medical devices used in diagnostic and interventional procedures. The company's product portfolio encompasses vascular access, drainage, embolotherapy, and interventional oncology devices, as well as radiofrequency ablation systems and hemostasis solutions. These products serve physicians and hospitals in critical care settings and support minimally invasive treatment options across multiple specialties, including cardiology, radiology, oncology, neurology and endoscopy.

Founded in 1987 by Fred Lampropoulos, Merit Medical Systems has grown through both organic development and targeted acquisitions to expand its technology offerings and geographic reach.

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