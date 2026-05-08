What is Zacks Research's Forecast for Newmont Q3 Earnings?

Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM - Free Report) - Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Newmont in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.19 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.73. Zacks Research has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Newmont's current full-year earnings is $9.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Newmont's Q4 2026 earnings at $2.19 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $9.45 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $2.59 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $9.59 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $10.63 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NEM. Argus raised their target price on shares of Newmont from $94.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Newmont from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Newmont from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Newmont from $152.00 to $151.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $142.51.

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Newmont Stock Performance

NYSE:NEM opened at $113.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $121.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.96. Newmont has a 1-year low of $48.27 and a 1-year high of $134.88.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.83. Newmont had a net margin of 33.87% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Newmont

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,182,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Newmont by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 202,892 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $20,259,000 after acquiring an additional 79,617 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 124.8% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 330,250 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $27,843,000 after purchasing an additional 183,360 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 280,920 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $30,775,000 after purchasing an additional 54,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 286.5% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 60,499 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 44,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In other news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total transaction of $330,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 49,315 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,430,074.65. The trade was a 5.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider David John Thornton sold 2,296 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total value of $252,812.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 23,163 shares in the company, valued at $2,550,477.93. The trade was a 9.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 43,068 shares of company stock worth $4,769,475 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. Newmont's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.49%.

Key Stories Impacting Newmont

Here are the key news stories impacting Newmont this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised a wide set of near‑ and multi‑year EPS forecasts for Newmont (several reports on May 6–7). Upgrades include quarterly bumps (multiple Q3/Q4 2026–2027 estimates) and a material lift to FY2026–FY2028 estimates (FY2028 raised to $10.63 from $8.87). These revisions signal analysts expect stronger earnings power ahead.

Zacks Research raised a wide set of near‑ and multi‑year EPS forecasts for Newmont (several reports on May 6–7). Upgrades include quarterly bumps (multiple Q3/Q4 2026–2027 estimates) and a material lift to FY2026–FY2028 estimates (FY2028 raised to $10.63 from $8.87). These revisions signal analysts expect stronger earnings power ahead. Positive Sentiment: Newmont was cited among companies reporting standout Q1 results this season (record/strong Q1 performance highlighted by market coverage), reinforcing the case that recent operating results support the raised estimates. Article Title

Newmont was cited among companies reporting standout Q1 results this season (record/strong Q1 performance highlighted by market coverage), reinforcing the case that recent operating results support the raised estimates. Neutral Sentiment: Despite the EPS upgrades, Zacks maintained a "Hold" rating on NEM — meaning the firm increased earnings expectations but did not shift to a buy recommendation, which may limit positive investor reaction.

Despite the EPS upgrades, Zacks maintained a "Hold" rating on NEM — meaning the firm increased earnings expectations but did not shift to a buy recommendation, which may limit positive investor reaction. Neutral Sentiment: Short-term share weakness can stem from factors not covered in these items — e.g., profit-taking after a strong run, moves in gold and dollar prices, or broader market risk sentiment. These drivers often outweigh single‑firm estimate changes in the near term.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation NYSE: NEM is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company's core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

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