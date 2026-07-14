What is Zacks Research's Forecast for ProPetro Q3 Earnings?

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ProPetro in a report released on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for ProPetro's current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ProPetro's FY2028 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $270.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.49 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.43%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share.

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Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ProPetro in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They set a "buy" rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded ProPetro from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of ProPetro in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays upgraded ProPetro from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of ProPetro in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ProPetro presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $18.25.

Read Our Latest Report on PUMP

ProPetro Stock Up 2.4%

ProPetro stock opened at $13.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. ProPetro has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $18.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.78 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PUMP. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,643 shares of the company's stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC raised its position in ProPetro by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 60,830 shares of the company's stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in ProPetro by 4.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 51,534 shares of the company's stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 224,275 shares of the company's stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ProPetro by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 54,637 shares of the company's stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp is a publicly traded oilfield services company that specializes in hydraulic fracturing and well completion solutions for exploration and production operators. Headquartered in Midland, Texas, the company delivers a comprehensive suite of pressure pumping services designed to optimize reservoir stimulation and enhance hydrocarbon recovery. Its integrated approach encompasses well design, proppant selection, fluid systems and pressure management to support clients' development targets across unconventional plays.

The company's core offerings include high-pressure fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, acidizing and flowback services, all supported by in-house logistics and digital monitoring tools.

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