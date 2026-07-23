What is Zacks Research's Forecast for SIGI FY2026 Earnings?

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI - Free Report) - Zacks Research dropped their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Selective Insurance Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $7.72 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.74. The consensus estimate for Selective Insurance Group's current full-year earnings is $7.85 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Selective Insurance Group's Q1 2028 earnings at $2.77 EPS and Q2 2028 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Get SIGI alerts: Sign Up

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 13.71%. Selective Insurance Group's revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SIGI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Selective Insurance Group has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $99.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SIGI

Selective Insurance Group Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $96.08 on Thursday. Selective Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $71.75 and a 1 year high of $100.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 750 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 7,124 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Selective Insurance Group by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 410 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 555 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.88% of the company's stock.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc is an insurance holding company headquartered in Branchville, New Jersey. The organization traces its roots to a regional provider of property and casualty coverage and became a publicly traded holding company following its initial public offering in 1999. Since its formation, Selective has expanded through strategic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives to broaden its product offerings and strengthen its market position.

The company's core business encompasses a broad range of property and casualty insurance products designed to serve both commercial and personal lines customers.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Selective Insurance Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Selective Insurance Group wasn't on the list.

While Selective Insurance Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here