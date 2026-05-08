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Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Declares C$0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Written by MarketBeat
May 8, 2026
Wheaton Precious Metals logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Declared C$0.20 quarterly dividend with a record date of May 27 and payment on June 9 (MarketBeat reports $0.195/share), implying an annualized yield of about 0.6%; the dividend is well covered (payout ratio ~34.5%) and analysts expect future EPS that would lower the forward payout to roughly 16.4%.
  • Quarterly results beat expectations: Wheaton reported $1.28 EPS vs $1.24 expected and revenue of $901.5M vs $868.4M, a 91.7% year-over-year increase; the stock traded near $135.43 with a market cap around $61.5B and a P/E of ~41.7.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share on Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th.

Wheaton Precious Metals has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Wheaton Precious Metals has a dividend payout ratio of 34.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Wheaton Precious Metals to earn $4.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.4%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WPM traded up $3.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.43. The company had a trading volume of 478,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,438,238. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $75.42 and a 1-year high of $165.76. The firm has a market cap of $61.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.88.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.04. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 63.58%.The business had revenue of $901.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Wheaton Precious Metals's revenue for the quarter was up 91.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

(Get Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a Canada-based precious metals streaming company that acquires and manages long-term purchase agreements for metals produced by mining companies. Rather than operating mines, Wheaton provides upfront and ongoing financing to miners in exchange for the right to purchase a portion of the metals produced — typically silver and gold, and occasionally other precious metals — at predetermined prices. This streaming business model offers investors exposure to metal production with reduced operating and capital-cost risk compared with traditional mining companies.

The company's activities center on structuring and maintaining a diversified portfolio of streaming agreements across multiple jurisdictions.

Read More

Dividend History for Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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