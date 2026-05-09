Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Releases Earnings Results

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04, Zacks reports. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 65.55%.The company had revenue of $901.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 91.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

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Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WPM traded up $7.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.99. 2,976,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,218,524. The business's 50-day moving average price is $138.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.88. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $75.42 and a 12 month high of $165.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.50.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. Wheaton Precious Metals's payout ratio is 24.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on WPM shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Zacks Research cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $155.45.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Wheaton Precious Metals

Key Stories Impacting Wheaton Precious Metals

Here are the key news stories impacting Wheaton Precious Metals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wheaton Precious Metals reported record quarterly revenue, earnings and cash flow, signaling strong operating momentum and better-than-expected performance across key assets. Record Revenue, Earnings and Cash Flow Press Release

Wheaton Precious Metals reported record quarterly revenue, earnings and cash flow, signaling strong operating momentum and better-than-expected performance across key assets. Positive Sentiment: The company beat Wall Street estimates on both earnings and revenue, with EPS of $1.28 versus expectations around $1.24 to $1.15 depending on the source, which supports investor enthusiasm. Earnings Report

The company beat Wall Street estimates on both earnings and revenue, with EPS of $1.28 versus expectations around $1.24 to $1.15 depending on the source, which supports investor enthusiasm. Positive Sentiment: The board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.195 per share , an 18% increase from the prior-year quarterly dividend, reinforcing the company’s cash-generation story. Dividend Declaration

The board declared a quarterly dividend of , an from the prior-year quarterly dividend, reinforcing the company’s cash-generation story. Positive Sentiment: Management announced the Antamina silver stream with BHP, described as the largest transaction in Wheaton’s history, which could expand future production and growth visibility. Q1 2026 Earnings Transcript

Management announced the with BHP, described as the largest transaction in Wheaton’s history, which could expand future production and growth visibility. Neutral Sentiment: Earlier commentary noted that the stock had already seen strong recent momentum heading into the earnings release, so part of the move may reflect existing bullish sentiment rather than the quarter alone. Valuation After Share Price Momentum

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wheaton Precious Metals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1,655.4% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,245,766 shares of the company's stock valued at $139,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,799 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2,621.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 903,678 shares of the company's stock worth $106,239,000 after purchasing an additional 870,476 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,061,090 shares of the company's stock worth $830,134,000 after purchasing an additional 605,415 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 12.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,481,459 shares of the company's stock valued at $402,435,000 after purchasing an additional 507,577 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,474,126 shares of the company's stock valued at $290,759,000 after purchasing an additional 363,699 shares during the period. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a Canada-based precious metals streaming company that acquires and manages long-term purchase agreements for metals produced by mining companies. Rather than operating mines, Wheaton provides upfront and ongoing financing to miners in exchange for the right to purchase a portion of the metals produced — typically silver and gold, and occasionally other precious metals — at predetermined prices. This streaming business model offers investors exposure to metal production with reduced operating and capital-cost risk compared with traditional mining companies.

The company's activities center on structuring and maintaining a diversified portfolio of streaming agreements across multiple jurisdictions.

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