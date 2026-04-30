Where Food Comes From Inc. (NASDAQ:WFCF) Short Interest Update

Where Food Comes From Inc. (NASDAQ:WFCF - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 7,136 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the March 31st total of 9,003 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,672 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

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Where Food Comes From Stock Performance

Where Food Comes From stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.52. 104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,807. Where Food Comes From has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $13.78. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $12.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.11. The firm has a market cap of $63.22 million, a PE ratio of 41.73 and a beta of 0.19.

Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Where Food Comes From had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 6.17%.The company had revenue of $6.04 million for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Where Food Comes From in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Where Food Comes From

Institutional Trading of Where Food Comes From

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Where Food Comes From in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Aristides Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Where Food Comes From by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 32,551 shares of the company's stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Where Food Comes From by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,911 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 5,017 shares in the last quarter. 18.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Where Food Comes From

Where Food Comes From, Inc NASDAQ: WFCF is a food traceability and certification company headquartered in Caldwell, Idaho. Established from a ranch-to-plate verification program launched in 2005, the company now offers a suite of services designed to authenticate product attributes, verify production claims and enhance supply-chain transparency for agricultural producers and food brands.

The company's core offerings include third-party certification audits, program development, on-farm risk assessments and digital traceability solutions.

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