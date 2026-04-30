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Where Food Comes From Inc. (NASDAQ:WFCF) Short Interest Update

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Where Food Comes From logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Short interest fell 20.7% in April to 7,136 shares (about 0.3% of the float), leaving a days-to-cover ratio of roughly 1.5 based on average daily volume.
  • Shares traded at $12.52 mid-day with a market cap of $63.22 million, a 52-week range of $9.26–$13.78, and a trailing PE of 41.73.
  • The company reported quarterly EPS of ($0.04) on $6.04 million in revenue (ROE 15.69%, net margin 6.17%); Weiss Ratings reiterated a Hold and institutional ownership stands around 18.84% with Vanguard and others adding stakes.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Where Food Comes From Inc. (NASDAQ:WFCF - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 7,136 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the March 31st total of 9,003 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,672 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Where Food Comes From Stock Performance

Where Food Comes From stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.52. 104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,807. Where Food Comes From has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $13.78. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $12.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.11. The firm has a market cap of $63.22 million, a PE ratio of 41.73 and a beta of 0.19.

Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Where Food Comes From had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 6.17%.The company had revenue of $6.04 million for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Where Food Comes From in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Where Food Comes From

Institutional Trading of Where Food Comes From

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Where Food Comes From in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Aristides Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Where Food Comes From by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 32,551 shares of the company's stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Where Food Comes From by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,911 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 5,017 shares in the last quarter. 18.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Where Food Comes From

(Get Free Report)

Where Food Comes From, Inc NASDAQ: WFCF is a food traceability and certification company headquartered in Caldwell, Idaho. Established from a ranch-to-plate verification program launched in 2005, the company now offers a suite of services designed to authenticate product attributes, verify production claims and enhance supply-chain transparency for agricultural producers and food brands.

The company's core offerings include third-party certification audits, program development, on-farm risk assessments and digital traceability solutions.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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