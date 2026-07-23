Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $37.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock. Whirlpool traded as low as $35.89 and last traded at $36.21, with a volume of 125514 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.14.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Whirlpool from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Whirlpool from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Whirlpool from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Whirlpool from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $51.22.

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Institutional Trading of Whirlpool

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 129.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 172.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 389 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 527 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company's stock.

Whirlpool Stock Down 3.0%

The business's fifty day moving average price is $39.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.99). Whirlpool had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 1.08%.The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Whirlpool has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Whirlpool Corporation will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of home appliances, with a product portfolio that spans major categories such as laundry, refrigeration, cooking, dishwashing and small electrics. Headquartered in Benton Harbor, Michigan, the company designs, produces and distributes its appliances through a network of wholly owned manufacturing facilities, joint ventures and third-party partners. Whirlpool serves both retail and professional markets, offering products under its flagship Whirlpool brand as well as several well-known names including Maytag, KitchenAid, JennAir, Amana, Brastemp and Consul.

In its laundry segment, Whirlpool provides top- and front-load washing machines, dryers and combination units designed to balance energy efficiency, capacity and convenience.

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