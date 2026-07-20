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Whirlpool (WHR) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Written by MarketBeat
July 20, 2026
Whirlpool logo with Consumer Discretionary background
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Key Points

  • Whirlpool is expected to report Q2 2026 earnings after the market closes on Monday, July 27, with analysts looking for $0.08 per share on $3.5539 billion in revenue.
  • The company previously posted a miss in its last quarter, reporting -$0.56 EPS versus expectations of $0.43, while revenue came in at $3.27 billion, below estimates.
  • Analyst sentiment remains cautious, with a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $54.89; Whirlpool shares were recently trading around $38.30.
  • Interested in Whirlpool? Here are five stocks we like better.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.08 per share and revenue of $3.5539 billion for the quarter. Whirlpool has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.500 EPS. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, July 28, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.99). Whirlpool had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Whirlpool's quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Whirlpool to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Whirlpool Stock Up 0.2%

Whirlpool stock opened at $38.30 on Monday. Whirlpool has a twelve month low of $36.01 and a twelve month high of $100.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WHR. Weiss Ratings downgraded Whirlpool from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Whirlpool from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $54.89.

Read Our Latest Report on WHR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 0.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,194 shares of the company's stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Whirlpool by 0.3% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 52,944 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Whirlpool by 3.0% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,150 shares of the company's stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC increased its position in Whirlpool by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 12,044 shares of the company's stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Whirlpool by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,298 shares of the company's stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whirlpool Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of home appliances, with a product portfolio that spans major categories such as laundry, refrigeration, cooking, dishwashing and small electrics. Headquartered in Benton Harbor, Michigan, the company designs, produces and distributes its appliances through a network of wholly owned manufacturing facilities, joint ventures and third-party partners. Whirlpool serves both retail and professional markets, offering products under its flagship Whirlpool brand as well as several well-known names including Maytag, KitchenAid, JennAir, Amana, Brastemp and Consul.

In its laundry segment, Whirlpool provides top- and front-load washing machines, dryers and combination units designed to balance energy efficiency, capacity and convenience.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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