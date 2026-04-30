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Whitbread (LON:WTB) Hits New 52-Week Low - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Whitbread logo with Consumer Cyclical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Shares of Whitbread plc (LON:WTB - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,098 and last traded at GBX 2,228, with a volume of 6968500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,385.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WTB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Whitbread from GBX 2,550 to GBX 2,500 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and set a GBX 2,815 price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,100 to GBX 3,300 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Whitbread to a "hold" rating and set a GBX 2,900 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whitbread has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 3,119.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on Whitbread

Whitbread Price Performance

The stock's 50-day moving average is GBX 2,448.16 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,626.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.99, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of £3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christine Mary Hodgson purchased 7,750 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,706 per share, with a total value of £209,715. Also, insider Kal Atwal purchased 462 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,737 per share, with a total value of £12,644.94. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Whitbread Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Whitbread is the owner of Premier Inn, the UK's biggest hotel brand, with 86,000 rooms in over 850 hotels and a growing presence in Germany with 10,500 rooms in 59 hotels, offering quality accommodation at affordable prices in great locations. People are at the heart of our business. We employ over 38,000 team members in over 900 Premier Inn hotels across the UK and Germany.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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