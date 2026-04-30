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Whitbread (LON:WTB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Whitbread logo with Consumer Cyclical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Whitbread unveiled a new five‑year plan to become a 100% pure‑play hotel, targeting a +500 bps increase in group ROCE and to generate £2bn of free cash flow available for shareholders by FY2031.
  • The strategy requires converting the remaining 197 branded restaurants into integrated F&B and adding ~3,000 extension rooms, which will cause a near‑term FY2027 profit hit of about £40m (net £10m) and needs roughly £660m of incremental investment; management plans to fund this via £250m of efficiencies, recycling £1.5bn of freehold property and cutting gross CapEx by £1bn to target net annual CapEx of £200–250m while keeping investment‑grade leverage.
  • Shares fell about 6.3% on the update to GBX 2,234, while analysts remain mixed (average rating "Moderate Buy" and average price target GBX 3,119) and insiders made small purchases, signaling some confidence from management.
  • Interested in Whitbread? Here are five stocks we like better.

Whitbread (LON:WTB - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 123.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. The business had revenue of GBX 292.02 billion during the quarter. Whitbread had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 7.68%.

Here are the key takeaways from Whitbread's conference call:

  • Whitbread unveiled a new five‑year plan to become a 100% pure‑play hotel business, targeting a +500 bps increase in group ROCE and to generate £2bn of free cash flow available for shareholders by FY2031.
  • The plan extends the Accelerating Growth Plan to convert all remaining 197 branded restaurants into integrated F&B and add ~3,000 extension rooms, but this transition will cause a near‑term FY2027 profit hit of about £40m (net £10m reduction) and requires roughly £660m of incremental investment.
  • Whitbread reached profitability in Germany in FY2026 and expects the German business to turn cash‑flow positive by FY2029 and deliver double‑digit returns across the network by FY2031 while growing the estate to ~18,000 rooms.
  • Management is expanding efficiencies to a cumulative £250m, plans to recycle £1.5bn of freehold property, cut gross CapEx by £1bn, and target net annual CapEx of £200–250m, while maintaining investment‑grade leverage (lease‑adjusted 3.3x) to fund growth and shareholder returns.

Whitbread Trading Down 6.3%

Shares of LON:WTB traded down GBX 151 during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,234. 1,465,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,885,985. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.66. The business's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,448.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,626.45. Whitbread has a 12-month low of GBX 2,098 and a 12-month high of GBX 3,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.99, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christine Mary Hodgson bought 7,750 shares of Whitbread stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,706 per share, with a total value of £209,715. Also, insider Kal Atwal acquired 462 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,737 per share, for a total transaction of £12,644.94. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,100 to GBX 3,300 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Whitbread to a "hold" rating and set a GBX 2,900 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Whitbread from GBX 2,550 to GBX 2,500 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a GBX 2,815 target price on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whitbread presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 3,119.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WTB

About Whitbread

(Get Free Report)

Whitbread is the owner of Premier Inn, the UK's biggest hotel brand, with 86,000 rooms in over 850 hotels and a growing presence in Germany with 10,500 rooms in 59 hotels, offering quality accommodation at affordable prices in great locations. People are at the heart of our business. We employ over 38,000 team members in over 900 Premier Inn hotels across the UK and Germany.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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