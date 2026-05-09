Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Receives Consensus Rating of "Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of "Buy" from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$16.73.

Several research firms have recently commented on WCP. Scotiabank raised shares of Whitecap Resources from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WCP

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.76, for a total value of C$68,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,278,099 shares in the company, valued at C$45,106,642.24. This represents a 0.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders have sold 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $83,826 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company's stock.

Whitecap Resources Price Performance

WCP opened at C$15.63 on Friday. Whitecap Resources has a one year low of C$7.95 and a one year high of C$16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.01, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company's 50 day simple moving average is C$14.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.38.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. Whitecap Resources had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of C$1.84 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Whitecap Resources will post 1.1226131 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whitecap Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0608 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Whitecap Resources's dividend payout ratio is 99.95%.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc is a leading Canadian energy company committed to delivering reliable returns to shareholders through the responsible development of oil and natural gas assets in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. With a strong track record of profitable growth and a sustainable dividend, Whitecap delivers long-term value to investors, supported by investment-grade financial strength.

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