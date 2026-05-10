WhiteFiber, Inc. (NASDAQ:WYFI) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

WhiteFiber, Inc. (NASDAQ:WYFI - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.1818.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WYFI shares. BTIG Research assumed coverage on WhiteFiber in a report on Friday, April 10th. They set a "buy" rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of WhiteFiber from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of WhiteFiber in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of WhiteFiber in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of WhiteFiber from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

Get WhiteFiber alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WhiteFiber

Institutional Trading of WhiteFiber

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of WhiteFiber in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of WhiteFiber by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,394 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new stake in shares of WhiteFiber in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of WhiteFiber in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WhiteFiber in the fourth quarter worth $106,000.

WhiteFiber Trading Up 4.8%

WYFI opened at $21.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $815.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.64. WhiteFiber has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $40.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.84.

WhiteFiber (NASDAQ:WYFI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $23.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WhiteFiber will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WhiteFiber

We believe we are a leading provider of artificial intelligence (“AI”) infrastructure solutions. We own high-performance computing (“HPC”) data centers and provide cloud-based HPC graphics processing units (“GPU”) services, which we term cloud services, for customers such as AI application and machine learning (“ML”) developers (the “HPC Business”). Our Tier-3 data centers provide hosting and colocation services. Our cloud services support generative AI workstreams, especially training and inference.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider WhiteFiber, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and WhiteFiber wasn't on the list.

While WhiteFiber currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here