Whitehawk Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHWK) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of Whitehawk Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHWK - Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of "Moderate Buy" by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.3333.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Whitehawk Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Whitehawk Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Whitehawk Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen lowered Whitehawk Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Citizens Jmp started coverage on Whitehawk Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a "market outperform" rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

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Whitehawk Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WHWK opened at $3.97 on Monday. Whitehawk Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $4.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.96. The firm has a market cap of $196.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.70.

Whitehawk Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WHWK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04. On average, analysts anticipate that Whitehawk Therapeutics will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Whitehawk Therapeutics

In other news, insider Bryan Ball sold 92,460 shares of Whitehawk Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.64, for a total value of $336,554.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 397,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,445,465.84. This trade represents a 18.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO David James Lennon sold 102,395 shares of Whitehawk Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $359,406.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 691,154 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,425,950.54. The trade was a 12.90% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders sold 705,358 shares of company stock worth $2,584,564. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KVP Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Whitehawk Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,242,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Whitehawk Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eversept Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Whitehawk Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $630,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whitehawk Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Whitehawk Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.08% of the company's stock.

About Whitehawk Therapeutics

Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug candidate, FYARRO is a form of sirolimus bound to albumin. Aadi is evaluating FYARRO in cancers with known mTOR pathway activation, including tumor agnostic indications targeting specific genomic alterations that activate the mTOR pathway. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Pacific Palisades, California.

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