Wickes Group (LON:WIX) Receives "Buy" Rating from Berenberg Bank

Wickes Group (LON:WIX - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 265 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank's target price suggests a potential upside of 39.62% from the stock's current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on WIX. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 278 target price on shares of Wickes Group in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Shore Capital Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 280 target price on shares of Wickes Group in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wickes Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 250.83.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WIX

Wickes Group Stock Performance

Shares of WIX opened at GBX 189.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £417.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 181.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 208.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 551.57. Wickes Group has a 12 month low of GBX 169.20 and a 12 month high of GBX 255.

About Wickes Group

Wickes is one of the UK's best known home improvement retailers. Having opened our first store in 1972 we now have 228 stores across the UK, employing 7,400 colleagues and offering products ranging from kitchens and bathrooms, to paint, tools and timber. Wickes is a successful, growing, cash generative and profitable business, operating in the large and growing £27 billion UK Home Improvement market. Over the past few years Wickes has consistently outperformed the market, growing share and delivering a CAGR growth rate double that of the market. At Wickes, we have a clear purpose, which is to ‘help the nation feel house proud', and we do this by focusing on our three customer segments - Local Trade, Do-it-for-me and DIY retail.

Further Reading

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