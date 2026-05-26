William Abbey Sells 2,300 Shares of ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Stock

ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM - Get Free Report) insider William Abbey sold 2,300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.82, for a total transaction of $703,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 31,329 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,581,034.78. This trade represents a 6.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

William Abbey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 21st, William Abbey sold 4,655 shares of ARM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.03, for a total transaction of $1,336,124.65.

On Wednesday, May 20th, William Abbey sold 5,069 shares of ARM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.18, for a total transaction of $1,303,645.42.

On Tuesday, May 19th, William Abbey sold 10,887 shares of ARM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.14, for a total value of $2,440,212.18.

On Friday, May 15th, William Abbey sold 7,000 shares of ARM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,487,850.00.

On Thursday, April 23rd, William Abbey sold 1,577 shares of ARM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $313,823.00.

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ARM Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARM traded up $15.01 on Tuesday, reaching $321.52. 10,864,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,198,531. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $100.02 and a 12 month high of $325.00. The company has a market cap of $339.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 382.76, a PEG ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $182.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.53.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. ARM had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 18.37%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ARM

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in ARM by 4,638.8% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 500,043 shares of the company's stock worth $54,660,000 after buying an additional 489,491 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ARM in the fourth quarter valued at about $826,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP acquired a new stake in ARM in the third quarter worth about $8,486,000. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in ARM in the third quarter worth about $202,980,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of ARM by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,188 shares of the company's stock worth $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 6,232 shares during the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key ARM News

Here are the key news stories impacting ARM this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on ARM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of ARM from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ARM from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of ARM in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $290.00 target price on ARM in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $208.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ARM

ARM Company Profile

Arm Limited NASDAQ: ARM is a global semiconductor IP company best known for designing energy-efficient processor architectures and related technologies that underpin a wide range of computing devices. Founded in 1990 as a joint venture between Acorn Computers, Apple and VLSI Technology and headquartered in Cambridge, England, Arm develops the ARM instruction set architectures and core processor designs that chipmakers license and integrate into custom system-on-chip (SoC) products. The company operates a licensing and royalty business model rather than manufacturing chips itself.

Arm's product portfolio includes CPU core families (such as Cortex and Neoverse lines), GPU and multimedia IP (Mali), neural processing units (Ethos) and a suite of system and physical IP blocks.

Further Reading

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