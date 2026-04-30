Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Hits New 52-Week Low - Should You Sell?

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $260.42 and last traded at $255.0630, with a volume of 5234 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $290.11.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WTW. Wall Street Zen raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Bank of America cut their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $354.00 to $347.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Evercore lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $365.00 to $341.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $341.00 to $322.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $366.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $292.61 and a 200 day moving average of $311.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.51. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 16.53%.The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public's previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Willis Towers Watson Public's dividend payout ratio is presently 23.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willis Towers Watson Public

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.7% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 779 shares of the company's stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.3% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 14,050 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,853,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 88 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.7% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the company's stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company's stock.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public NASDAQ: WTW is a global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps organizations manage risk, optimize benefits and cultivate talent. The firm combines insurance brokerage and risk management capabilities with human capital and benefits consulting, actuarial and analytics services, and technology-enabled solutions. Willis Towers Watson serves a broad client base that includes multinational and mid-sized corporations, public sector organizations, insurers and investment managers.

The company's core activities encompass commercial and reinsurance brokerage, risk transfer and risk-financing advice, and claims advocacy, alongside employee benefits and retirement consulting.

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