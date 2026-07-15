Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Price Target Raised to $317.00 at Piper Sandler

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW - Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $283.00 to $317.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Piper Sandler's target price points to a potential upside of 9.79% from the stock's current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on WTW. Citigroup raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $380.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $351.80.

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Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

WTW stock opened at $288.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.43. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $262.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.32. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12-month low of $240.61 and a 12-month high of $352.79.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 16.84%.The firm's revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Lucy Clarke bought 1,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $263.37 per share, for a total transaction of $499,349.52. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 22,717 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,982,976.29. The trade was a 9.11% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Willis Towers Watson Public

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlTi Global Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 88 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 38.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the company's stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the company's stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public NASDAQ: WTW is a global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps organizations manage risk, optimize benefits and cultivate talent. The firm combines insurance brokerage and risk management capabilities with human capital and benefits consulting, actuarial and analytics services, and technology-enabled solutions. Willis Towers Watson serves a broad client base that includes multinational and mid-sized corporations, public sector organizations, insurers and investment managers.

The company's core activities encompass commercial and reinsurance brokerage, risk transfer and risk-financing advice, and claims advocacy, alongside employee benefits and retirement consulting.

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