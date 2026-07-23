Willis Towers Watson Public (WTW) Expected to Release Earnings on Thursday

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect Willis Towers Watson Public to post earnings of $3.13 per share and revenue of $2.4152 billion for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Get WTW alerts: Sign Up

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.07. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Willis Towers Watson Public to post $20 EPS for the current fiscal year and $22 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WTW opened at $286.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.54. The stock has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12 month low of $240.61 and a 12 month high of $352.79.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Willis Towers Watson Public's payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on WTW. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $380.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $374.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $351.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Willis Towers Watson Public

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Lucy Clarke purchased 1,896 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $263.37 per share, for a total transaction of $499,349.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 22,717 shares in the company, valued at $5,982,976.29. This represents a 9.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willis Towers Watson Public

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the company's stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 22,600.0% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 227 shares of the company's stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public NASDAQ: WTW is a global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps organizations manage risk, optimize benefits and cultivate talent. The firm combines insurance brokerage and risk management capabilities with human capital and benefits consulting, actuarial and analytics services, and technology-enabled solutions. Willis Towers Watson serves a broad client base that includes multinational and mid-sized corporations, public sector organizations, insurers and investment managers.

The company's core activities encompass commercial and reinsurance brokerage, risk transfer and risk-financing advice, and claims advocacy, alongside employee benefits and retirement consulting.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Willis Towers Watson Public, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Willis Towers Watson Public wasn't on the list.

While Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here