WillScot Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages

WillScot Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC - Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

WSC has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of WillScot in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered WillScot from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on WillScot from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of WillScot in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of WillScot in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in WillScot by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WillScot by 149.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in WillScot by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of WillScot during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of WillScot by 130.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the company's stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WillScot Trading Up 6.7%

NASDAQ:WSC opened at $20.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.15. WillScot has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $31.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.16.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). WillScot had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a positive return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $565.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $545.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. WillScot's quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that WillScot will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

WillScot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. WillScot's payout ratio is -93.33%.

About WillScot

WillScot NASDAQ: WSC is a leading North American provider of modular space and portable storage solutions. The company designs, manufactures, leases and sells temporary and permanent modular buildings to serve sectors such as education, healthcare, construction, industrial and government. Its modular space offerings range from single‐unit office trailers and classrooms to complex multi‐unit configurations tailored to diverse project requirements.

In addition to modular structures, WillScot offers a broad portfolio of portable storage containers and related services, including site logistics, customization, delivery and installation.

Further Reading

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