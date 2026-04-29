Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.16, FiscalAI reports. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 25.01%.The firm had revenue of $183.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $191.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

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Here are the key takeaways from Wingstop's conference call:

The company reported a disappointing Q1 with same-store sales down 8.7% , citing atypical winter weather (700+ temporary closures) and elevated gas prices, and it updated full-year guidance to expect comps down low single digits while targeting a return to growth in H2.

The company reported a disappointing Q1 with , citing atypical winter weather (700+ temporary closures) and elevated gas prices, and it updated full-year guidance to expect comps down low single digits while targeting a return to growth in H2. Wingstop Smart Kitchen showed measurable operational gains—a ~16 percentage-point improvement in Friday/Saturday speed-of-service, ~5 percentage-point accuracy improvement, and ~17 percentage-point lift in delivery satisfaction—with an order-ready tracker targeted for launch by end of Q2.

showed measurable operational gains—a ~16 percentage-point improvement in Friday/Saturday speed-of-service, ~5 percentage-point accuracy improvement, and ~17 percentage-point lift in delivery satisfaction—with an order-ready tracker targeted for launch by end of Q2. The pilot of the new loyalty program Club Wingstop is driving stronger retention, higher checks, and 2x reactivation versus non-members, with ~50% of active guests enrolled in the pilot market and a national launch planned by the end of Q2.

The pilot of the new loyalty program is driving stronger retention, higher checks, and 2x reactivation versus non-members, with ~50% of active guests enrolled in the pilot market and a national launch planned by the end of Q2. Wingstop continues rapid unit expansion and capital returns: it opened 97 net new restaurants (17% growth), maintains a pipeline of >2,200 commitments, reiterated 15%–16% global unit growth for 2026, and announced a $0.30 quarterly dividend plus a $300 million share repurchase authorization.

Wingstop Price Performance

Shares of WING stock opened at $171.21 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $197.77 and a 200 day moving average of $234.24. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $142.24 and a 1 year high of $388.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.03.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Wingstop's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 566 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $141,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,750. This trade represents a 11.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 2,700 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total value of $703,971.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,583 shares of the company's stock, valued at $673,465.59. This trade represents a 51.11% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WING. Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 959 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,208 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter.

More Wingstop News

Here are the key news stories impacting Wingstop this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WING has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial set a $374.00 target price on shares of Wingstop and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Wingstop from $315.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Wingstop from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $325.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $330.00 to $225.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wingstop currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $302.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WING

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc NASDAQ: WING is a fast-casual restaurant chain specializing in chicken wings and related menu items. Founded in 1994 in Garland, Texas, the company has built its brand around bold, chef-inspired wing flavors and a streamlined service model that caters to dine-in, takeout, delivery and catering orders.

The company's core offerings include both bone-in and boneless chicken wings tossed in a variety of proprietary rubs and sauces, such as Original Hot, Lemon Pepper, and Mango Habanero.

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