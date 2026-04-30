Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target Cut to $200.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING - Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $225.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the restaurant operator's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.14% from the stock's current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a $235.00 price target on Wingstop in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their price target on Wingstop from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wingstop currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $284.69.

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Wingstop Trading Down 3.6%

NASDAQ WING traded down $6.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $165.10. The company had a trading volume of 145,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,355. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $197.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.24. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $142.24 and a twelve month high of $388.14.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $183.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $191.34 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 25.01%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wingstop news, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 566 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $141,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,375 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,093,750. The trade was a 11.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 2,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total value of $703,971.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,583 shares in the company, valued at $673,465.59. This represents a 51.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WING. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Wingstop by 2,770.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,952 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Wingstop by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 92,439 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $20,852,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Wingstop by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 217 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Wingstop by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period.

Key Headlines Impacting Wingstop

Here are the key news stories impacting Wingstop this week:

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc NASDAQ: WING is a fast-casual restaurant chain specializing in chicken wings and related menu items. Founded in 1994 in Garland, Texas, the company has built its brand around bold, chef-inspired wing flavors and a streamlined service model that caters to dine-in, takeout, delivery and catering orders.

The company's core offerings include both bone-in and boneless chicken wings tossed in a variety of proprietary rubs and sauces, such as Original Hot, Lemon Pepper, and Mango Habanero.

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