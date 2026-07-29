Wingstop Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

Wingstop NASDAQ: WING reported a 7.5% decline in domestic same-store sales for its fiscal second quarter of 2026, as the restaurant chain said its core lower-income consumer faced greater pressure from inflation and economic uncertainty than management had anticipated.

President and Chief Executive Officer Michael Skipworth said the company’s financial performance fell short of expectations, but he characterized the sales weakness as macroeconomic rather than structural. More than 55% of Wingstop’s domestic restaurants are in urban trade areas with households facing greater financial stress, he said. Digital guest visits and frequency in those areas declined about 9% during the quarter, while visits in higher-income trade areas increased.

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“The challenge we’re facing today is not structural and not a reflection of our brand relevance or product quality,” Skipworth said. He noted that aided brand awareness increased by more than five percentage points over the past year and said independent tracking continues to rank Wingstop among the stronger restaurant brands for quality.

Value messaging shifts toward core guests

Wingstop said it will refine its marketing strategy in the second half of 2026 to more explicitly communicate value, particularly for group occasions. Skipworth said guests can feed a group at Wingstop for approximately $8 per person, but the company needs to make that value more apparent amid broader industry price-point messaging.

During the quarter, the company tested several value-oriented promotions, including a $1 wing offer, a “30 for $30” bundle and “Flavors Under $10” messaging. The 30-wing promotion increased average first-party ticket by nearly 17%, as customers added items and built larger bundles, according to Skipworth. Satisfaction scores improved in 89% of markets where the lower-price flavor promotion ran.

Management said the tests helped improve transaction trends in more financially stressed trade areas, though some of that transaction improvement was offset by lower ticket. Wingstop plans to pair value messaging with its established focus on flavor, quality and abundance rather than broadly discounting the menu.

Skipworth also pointed to higher sales during major sporting events as evidence that the brand remains relevant with its core consumers. On certain World Cup match days, same-store sales moved into double-digit growth, while similar results occurred in markets where hometown teams competed in the NBA Finals. Customers on those occasions often ordered for groups, increasing average ticket and choosing bundled offerings, he said.

Club Wingstop exceeds early enrollment expectations

The company nationally launched Club Wingstop, its first loyalty program, during the quarter. Wingstop said enrollments in the program are tracking 22% ahead of its expectations just weeks after launch. Loyalty-related sales represented nearly half of first-party digital sales, exceeding results from pilot markets.

Management said the program provides a platform for personalized offers, targeted communications, exclusive experiences and loyalty challenges. Alex Kaleida, senior vice president and chief financial officer, said the company’s customer relationship management investments can help deliver more value-focused messages to guests under financial pressure while providing flavor- or quality-oriented communications to other customers.

Wingstop said approximately 70% of enrolled loyalty members had already returned for another visit. The company identified the typical early Club Wingstop member as its younger, lower-income core consumer demographic.

The chain also continued rolling out its Wingstop Smart Kitchen operating platform. Skipworth said the initiative has improved guest satisfaction, speed, consistency and restaurant execution, although the current sales environment has masked its near-term impact on same-store sales. Historically lower-performing restaurants improved digital guest satisfaction by more than 11 percentage points, reducing the performance gap across the system by more than 40%, according to the company.

Sales growth and profit increase despite same-store sales decline

Systemwide sales increased 5.3% to approximately $1.4 billion, supported by new restaurant openings. Royalty revenue, franchise fees and other revenue rose 8.7% to $86.8 million.

Company-owned restaurant sales increased 5.3% to $34.2 million.

Company-owned same-store sales declined 2.5%, outperforming the broader system.

Net income rose 16.9% from the prior year to $31.3 million, or $1.15 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 12.5% to $66.6 million.

Company-owned cost of sales improved 190 basis points to 73.3% of company-owned restaurant sales, primarily due to lower bone-in wing costs.

Kaleida said the company-owned portfolio benefited from its concentration in the Dallas-Fort Worth market, which has high brand awareness and a more diversified consumer base than the broader Wingstop system.

Wingstop updated its full-year domestic same-store sales outlook to a decline of 4% to 6%, citing second-quarter performance, the macroeconomic environment and recent fuel-price inflation. The company reiterated its forecast for 15% to 16% global unit growth and said the fourth quarter is expected to be its largest period for net new restaurant openings. It also updated its SG&A outlook to $140 million to $143 million and projected stock-based compensation expense of approximately $24 million.

Development pipeline remains a focus

Despite the weaker sales trend, Wingstop said its development pipeline and franchisee demand remain strong. Domestic franchisees opened more than 300 restaurants in 46 states over the last 12 months, representing growth of more than 13%.

Internationally, the company surpassed 100 restaurants in the United Kingdom, opened a flagship location in Singapore and said it remains on track to enter India later this year. Wingstop also signed a development agreement for Poland, where management sees an opportunity for more than 100 restaurants.

In the third quarter, Wingstop expects to close on the acquisition of 13 restaurants outside the Dallas-Fort Worth area for approximately $32 million. The company said the market could support an additional 25 company-owned restaurants over time. The acquired locations are expected to contribute about $7 million in revenue and $1 million in adjusted EBITDA for the balance of 2026, net of royalty impact.

The board also increased Wingstop’s quarterly cash dividend to $0.33 per share from $0.30 per share. Through the first half of the year, the company repurchased 374,324 shares for $78.5 million, with approximately $313 million remaining under its repurchase authorization at quarter-end.

About Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc NASDAQ: WING is a fast-casual restaurant chain specializing in chicken wings and related menu items. Founded in 1994 in Garland, Texas, the company has built its brand around bold, chef-inspired wing flavors and a streamlined service model that caters to dine-in, takeout, delivery and catering orders.

The company's core offerings include both bone-in and boneless chicken wings tossed in a variety of proprietary rubs and sauces, such as Original Hot, Lemon Pepper, and Mango Habanero.

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