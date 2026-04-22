Wingstop (WING) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.04 per share and revenue of $191.34 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Wingstop had a net margin of 25.01% and a negative return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $175.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $177.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Wingstop to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Wingstop Stock Down 4.9%

NASDAQ:WING opened at $189.19 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $204.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.88. Wingstop has a 52 week low of $142.24 and a 52 week high of $388.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.03.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. Wingstop's payout ratio is presently 19.42%.

Wingstop News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Wingstop this week:

Positive Sentiment: DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating with a $250 price target, signaling continued sell‑side conviction in Wingstop's growth story and providing a near‑term support narrative for investors. DA Davidson reaffirmation

DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating with a $250 price target, signaling continued sell‑side conviction in Wingstop's growth story and providing a near‑term support narrative for investors. Positive Sentiment: Brand and merchandising activations (Hot Box return and 4/20 Fiery Nacho push) and local unit openings (new Kanawha City location, social-media tease of a new branch) point to continued marketing-led demand pulls and unit-level momentum that can support comp sales. 4/20 Fiery Nacho article

Brand and merchandising activations (Hot Box return and 4/20 Fiery Nacho push) and local unit openings (new Kanawha City location, social-media tease of a new branch) point to continued marketing-led demand pulls and unit-level momentum that can support comp sales. Neutral Sentiment: Q4 2025 earnings call transcript is available for details on same-store sales, margin drivers and guidance; the quarter showed EPS beat but a slight revenue miss, so investors should read management commentary for guidance changes. Earnings call transcript

Q4 2025 earnings call transcript is available for details on same-store sales, margin drivers and guidance; the quarter showed EPS beat but a slight revenue miss, so investors should read management commentary for guidance changes. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces highlighting analyst optimism and whether WING is a buy are circulating; they summarize differing sell‑side views but don't present new fundamental data — useful for sentiment tracking rather than a catalyst. Analyst optimism article

Coverage pieces highlighting analyst optimism and whether WING is a buy are circulating; they summarize differing sell‑side views but don't present new fundamental data — useful for sentiment tracking rather than a catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Several firms trimmed price targets (RBC lowered to $275; Benchmark trimmed to $285) — these downgrades of upside estimates can weigh on sentiment and trigger short‑term selling even though ratings remain "outperform"/"buy." RBC price target cut

Several firms trimmed price targets (RBC lowered to $275; Benchmark trimmed to $285) — these downgrades of upside estimates can weigh on sentiment and trigger short‑term selling even though ratings remain "outperform"/"buy." Negative Sentiment: Market‑move coverage noting WING "declined more than the market" today highlights the immediate selling pressure; increased volume suggests the move reflects broader de‑risking rather than only idiosyncratic news. Price decline coverage

Insider Activity at Wingstop

In other Wingstop news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 2,700 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total value of $703,971.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,583 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $673,465.59. The trade was a 51.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $141,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,750. The trade was a 11.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,173,613 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $279,895,000 after purchasing an additional 70,224 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 959 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Wingstop from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and cut their target price for the company from $283.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Melius Research set a $350.00 price target on Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Wingstop in a report on Monday, March 9th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Wingstop from $345.00 to $265.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $305.55.

View Our Latest Report on Wingstop

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc NASDAQ: WING is a fast-casual restaurant chain specializing in chicken wings and related menu items. Founded in 1994 in Garland, Texas, the company has built its brand around bold, chef-inspired wing flavors and a streamlined service model that caters to dine-in, takeout, delivery and catering orders.

The company's core offerings include both bone-in and boneless chicken wings tossed in a variety of proprietary rubs and sauces, such as Original Hot, Lemon Pepper, and Mango Habanero.

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