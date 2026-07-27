Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Now Covered by Seaport Research Partners

Equities research analysts at Seaport Research Partners started coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO - Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm set a "neutral" rating on the RV manufacturer's stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Northcoast Research downgraded Winnebago Industries from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Winnebago Industries from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Griffin Securities set a $35.00 target price on Winnebago Industries in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Winnebago Industries from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $36.33.

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Winnebago Industries Stock Performance

Shares of WGO opened at $30.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.37. Winnebago Industries has a twelve month low of $26.80 and a twelve month high of $50.16. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $29.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.34. The firm has a market cap of $871.11 million, a P/E ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.12.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The RV manufacturer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $698.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.67 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 1.36%.The firm's revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Winnebago Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.650-2.000 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 766 shares of the RV manufacturer's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the RV manufacturer's stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,255 shares of the RV manufacturer's stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 3,661.8% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 2,558 shares of the RV manufacturer's stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc is a leading manufacturer of recreational vehicles (RVs) and specialty vehicles, headquartered in Forest City, Iowa. Since its founding in 1958, the company has gained recognition for its motorhomes, travel trailers and fifth-wheel products under the Winnebago and Grand Design brands. Its portfolio also includes towable RVs, camper vans and commercial vehicles tailored for healthcare, government and mobile retail applications.

In addition to vehicle production, Winnebago Industries maintains an extensive dealer and service network across the United States and Canada, supplemented by parts distribution centers and customer support resources.

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