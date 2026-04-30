WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Short Interest Update

Get CXSE alerts: Sign Up

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Trading Up 1.4%

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund ( NASDAQ:CXSE Get Free Report ) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 49,036 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the March 31st total of 60,408 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company's stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 19,219 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CXSE traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.25. 81,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,474. The stock has a market cap of $522.45 million, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.40. WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has a 12-month low of $31.99 and a 12-month high of $45.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CXSE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Ankerstar Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 168.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,871 shares of the company's stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (CXSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese companies that are not state-owned, defined as government ownership of less than 20%. CXSE was launched on Sep 19, 2012 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund wasn't on the list.

While WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here