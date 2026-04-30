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WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Short Interest Update

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund logo with Manufacturing background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Short interest fell 18.8% to 49,036 shares as of April 15, equal to about 0.4% of the float, with a days-to-cover ratio of 2.6 based on average daily volume of 19,219 shares.
  • Shares traded up $0.57 (about 1.4%) to $40.25 on mid-day activity with 81,090 shares changing hands (below the 118,474 average); the ETF has a market cap of $522.45 million and a 12‑month range of $31.99–$45.65.
  • Multiple money managers have recently added or increased positions (Wells Fargo boosted its stake 168.1% to 2,871 shares), and CXSE is an ETF that tracks Chinese companies with less than 20% government ownership (ex-state-owned enterprises).
  • Five stocks we like better than WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 49,036 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the March 31st total of 60,408 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company's stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 19,219 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:CXSE traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.25. 81,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,474. The stock has a market cap of $522.45 million, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.40. WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has a 12-month low of $31.99 and a 12-month high of $45.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CXSE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Ankerstar Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 168.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,871 shares of the company's stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (CXSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese companies that are not state-owned, defined as government ownership of less than 20%. CXSE was launched on Sep 19, 2012 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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