WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT - Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.8333.

WT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Research cut shares of WisdomTree from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of WisdomTree in a research note on Tuesday. They set an "outperform" rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of WisdomTree from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of WisdomTree in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on WisdomTree from $16.75 to $16.50 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

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WisdomTree Price Performance

Shares of WT opened at $17.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.11. WisdomTree has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $18.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.89 and a 200-day moving average of $13.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $147.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $142.78 million. WisdomTree had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 30.24%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WisdomTree will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WisdomTree Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 11th. WisdomTree's dividend payout ratio is presently 16.00%.

Insider Activity at WisdomTree

In other news, COO R Jarrett Lilien sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $505,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1,140,245 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,201,725.80. This represents a 2.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 524,014 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,284,000 after buying an additional 112,542 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 854,509 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,878,000 after buying an additional 279,296 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 469,086 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,520,000 after buying an additional 74,070 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,248,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 591,244 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,218,000 after buying an additional 93,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company's stock.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree Investments, Inc NYSE: WT is a U.S.-based asset management firm specializing in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and exchange-traded products (ETPs). Founded in 2006 by Jonathan Steinberg and headquartered in New York City, WisdomTree has developed a reputation for pioneering smart-beta and fundamentally weighted indexing approaches. The company designs strategies that seek to enhance returns and reduce volatility by weighting constituents based on dividends, earnings or other financial metrics rather than relying solely on market capitalization.

WisdomTree offers a broad suite of investment products covering equities, fixed income, currencies, commodities and digital assets.

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