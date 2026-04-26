Free Trial
→ Your book attached (From Profits Run) (Ad)tc pixel

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Short Interest Update

Written by MarketBeat
April 26, 2026
WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund logo with Manufacturing background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Short interest jumped 160.1% in April to 20,211 shares as of April 15 (up from 7,769 on March 31), with a days-to-cover ratio of 0.6 and about 0.3% of shares shorted.
  • DGRS traded at $56.76 on the latest open and sits near its 12‑month high ($57.17) with a market cap of $383.7 million, a P/E of 12.34, and 50/200‑day moving averages of $54.40/$52.08.
  • Multiple institutional investors (including First National Bank Sioux Falls, JPMorgan, Captrust, Arkadios, and Jones Financial) modestly increased their positions, signaling incremental inflows into the fund.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS - Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 20,211 shares, an increase of 160.1% from the March 31st total of 7,769 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,729 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company's shares are short sold.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Up 0.2%

DGRS stock opened at $56.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.08. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 12-month low of $42.63 and a 12-month high of $57.17. The company has a market cap of $383.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 3.1% in the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 9,052 shares of the company's stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 2.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,487 shares of the company's stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 1.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 51,048 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 17.1% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,232 shares of the company's stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 24.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,001 shares of the company's stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund

(Get Free Report)

The WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of US small-cap stocks with growth characteristics. DGRS was launched on Jul 25, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Right Now?

Before you consider WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund wasn't on the list.

While WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026 Cover
The 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026

Discover the 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026 and secure reliable income in uncertain markets. Download the report now to identify top dividend payers and avoid common yield traps.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
By Bridget Bennett | April 20, 2026
tc pixel
The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran
The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
By Jessica Mitacek | April 22, 2026
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 20, 2026
tc pixel
Nvidia has $24 trillion in their sights …
Nvidia has $24 trillion in their sights …
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
By Peter Frank | April 21, 2026
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 23, 2026

Recent Videos

If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Tech Stocks Under $5 Insiders Are Buying NOW
3 Tech Stocks Under $5 Insiders Are Buying NOW
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Warning: Don‘t Be Fooled by Record Highs. Get READY.
Warning: Don't Be Fooled by Record Highs. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines