WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Short Interest Update

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WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Up 0.2%

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund ( NASDAQ:DGRS Get Free Report ) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 20,211 shares, an increase of 160.1% from the March 31st total of 7,769 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,729 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company's shares are short sold.

DGRS stock opened at $56.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.08. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 12-month low of $42.63 and a 12-month high of $57.17. The company has a market cap of $383.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 3.1% in the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 9,052 shares of the company's stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 2.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,487 shares of the company's stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 1.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 51,048 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 17.1% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,232 shares of the company's stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 24.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,001 shares of the company's stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund

The WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of US small-cap stocks with growth characteristics. DGRS was launched on Jul 25, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

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