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Wise (LON:WISE) Given New GBX 1,260 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026
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Key Points

  • JPMorgan Chase raised its price target on Wise to GBX 1,260 (from GBX 1,225) and kept an overweight rating, implying roughly a 15.12% upside from the current share price.
  • Analyst sentiment is broadly positive: three analysts rate the stock a Buy with a consensus target of GBX 1,303, while Jefferies and Berenberg have targets of GBX 1,299 and GBX 1,350 respectively.
  • Wise shares traded at GBX 1,094.50 on Friday; the company has a market capitalization of £10.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.59.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Wise (LON:WISE - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,225 to GBX 1,260 in a report released on Friday,London Stock Exchange reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.12% from the stock's current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 1,299 price objective on shares of Wise in a report on Friday, April 10th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Wise from GBX 1,330 to GBX 1,350 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 1,303.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WISE

Wise Price Performance

WISE traded up GBX 8.50 during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,094.50. The company's stock had a trading volume of 9,931,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,938,205. The company has a current ratio of 140.08, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.03. Wise has a twelve month low of GBX 793 and a twelve month high of GBX 1,225. The business's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 902.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 915.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.47.

Wise Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wise plc provides cross-border and domestic financial services for personal and business customers in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes international money transfer, wise account, international debit card, amount transfer, receive money, wise platform, business debit card, and mass payment services. The company was formerly known as 456 Newco plc and changed its name to Wise plc in June 2021. Wise plc was founded in 2010 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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