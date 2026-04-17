Wise (LON:WISE) Given New GBX 1,260 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wise (LON:WISE - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,225 to GBX 1,260 in a report released on Friday,London Stock Exchange reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.12% from the stock's current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 1,299 price objective on shares of Wise in a report on Friday, April 10th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Wise from GBX 1,330 to GBX 1,350 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 1,303.

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Wise Price Performance

WISE traded up GBX 8.50 during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,094.50. The company's stock had a trading volume of 9,931,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,938,205. The company has a current ratio of 140.08, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.03. Wise has a twelve month low of GBX 793 and a twelve month high of GBX 1,225. The business's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 902.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 915.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.47.

Wise Company Profile

Wise plc provides cross-border and domestic financial services for personal and business customers in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes international money transfer, wise account, international debit card, amount transfer, receive money, wise platform, business debit card, and mass payment services. The company was formerly known as 456 Newco plc and changed its name to Wise plc in June 2021. Wise plc was founded in 2010 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

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