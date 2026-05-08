Wise's (WISE) "Buy" Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Wise (LON:WISE - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Friday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,299 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group's target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.55% from the company's previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Wise from GBX 1,225 to GBX 1,260 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Wise from GBX 1,330 to GBX 1,350 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of GBX 1,303.

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Wise Price Performance

LON WISE opened at GBX 1,060 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 952.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 920.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.03, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 140.08. The stock has a market cap of £10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.54. Wise has a 52-week low of GBX 793 and a 52-week high of GBX 1,225.

Wise Company Profile

Wise plc provides cross-border and domestic financial services for personal and business customers in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes international money transfer, wise account, international debit card, amount transfer, receive money, wise platform, business debit card, and mass payment services. The company was formerly known as 456 Newco plc and changed its name to Wise plc in June 2021. Wise plc was founded in 2010 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

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