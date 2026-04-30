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Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Versigent (NYSE:VGNT)

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Versigent logo with background
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Key Points

  • Wolfe Research initiated coverage of Versigent (VGNT) with an "outperform" rating and a $53.00 price target, implying roughly a 54.6% upside from the prior close.
  • Across analysts Versigent has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" with an average price target of $42.13, based on one Strong Buy, six Buy and three Hold recommendations.
  • VGNT traded at $34.28 (down 0.2%) on light volume (232,932 shares vs. a ~3.8M average) and sits within a one-year range of $26.34 to $36.87.
  • Five stocks we like better than Versigent.

Equities researchers at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Versigent (NYSE:VGNT - Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an "outperform" rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 54.61% from the stock's previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VGNT. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Versigent to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Versigent in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Versigent in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Versigent to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Versigent in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Versigent presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $42.13.

Get Our Latest Report on VGNT

Versigent Trading Down 0.2%

VGNT traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.28. 232,932 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,797,232. Versigent has a 1 year low of $26.34 and a 1 year high of $36.87.

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Analyst Recommendations for Versigent (NYSE:VGNT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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