Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Shares Down 6.1% - Here's What Happened

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW - Get Free Report)'s share price fell 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.73 and last traded at $18.4410. Approximately 42,319 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,203,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.64.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WWW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.75. The company's 50-day moving average is $17.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The textile maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $457.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $448.44 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 29.37%. Wolverine World Wide's quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Wolverine World Wide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.430-1.580 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. Wolverine World Wide's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 5,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $87,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 54,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,727.76. The trade was a 9.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wolverine World Wide

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 295.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,055 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 24,701 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 47,480 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,504,571 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $20,929,000 after acquiring an additional 537,854 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 13.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 227,688 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 26,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 4.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 997,217 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $18,030,000 after acquiring an additional 45,982 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc NYSE: WWW is a global footwear and apparel company headquartered in Rockford, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures and markets a diversified portfolio of casual, active and performance lifestyle brands. Wolverine World Wide's offerings span multiple price points and consumer segments, with products that include outdoor and trail footwear, running shoes, casual sneakers, boat shoes, work boots and related apparel and accessories.

Key brands in Wolverine World Wide's portfolio include Merrell, an outdoor performance footwear brand; Saucony, known for running shoes and athletic gear; Sperry, which popularized boat shoes; Hush Puppies, a casual and comfort‐oriented line; and Keds, a heritage sneaker label.

Further Reading

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