Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WWW. Argus reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, January 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas Exane lowered Wolverine World Wide from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $21.75.

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Read Our Latest Stock Report on WWW

Wolverine World Wide Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of WWW stock opened at $15.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.70 and a 200 day moving average of $17.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.75. Wolverine World Wide has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $32.80.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The textile maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 5.41%.The company had revenue of $457.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $448.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Wolverine World Wide's quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Wolverine World Wide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.430-1.580 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Wolverine World Wide

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alua Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter worth approximately $33,231,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 78.2% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,008,395 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $27,499,000 after acquiring an additional 442,649 shares during the last quarter. M&G PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter worth approximately $10,618,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter worth approximately $21,859,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 131.6% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 563,255 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $15,456,000 after acquiring an additional 320,043 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Wolverine World Wide

Here are the key news stories impacting Wolverine World Wide this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wolverine beat Q1 earnings and revenue expectations, with EPS of $0.25 versus $0.22 expected and revenue of $457.6 million versus $448.4 million expected, helped by stronger performance from Merrell and Saucony. Article title

Wolverine beat Q1 earnings and revenue expectations, with EPS of $0.25 versus $0.22 expected and revenue of $457.6 million versus $448.4 million expected, helped by stronger performance from Merrell and Saucony. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its FY2026 profit outlook to EPS of $1.43 to $1.58 and said margins should improve, reinforcing confidence in earnings momentum. Article title

The company raised its FY2026 profit outlook to EPS of $1.43 to $1.58 and said margins should improve, reinforcing confidence in earnings momentum. Positive Sentiment: Management said pricing helped protect Q1 margins and noted encouraging progress across the business, which supports the stock’s recent strength. Article title

Management said pricing helped protect Q1 margins and noted encouraging progress across the business, which supports the stock’s recent strength. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts at Robert W. Baird and Telsey Advisory Group lowered price targets to $24 and $18, respectively, but both kept their ratings constructive, signaling some caution rather than a clear shift in the thesis.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc NYSE: WWW is a global footwear and apparel company headquartered in Rockford, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures and markets a diversified portfolio of casual, active and performance lifestyle brands. Wolverine World Wide's offerings span multiple price points and consumer segments, with products that include outdoor and trail footwear, running shoes, casual sneakers, boat shoes, work boots and related apparel and accessories.

Key brands in Wolverine World Wide's portfolio include Merrell, an outdoor performance footwear brand; Saucony, known for running shoes and athletic gear; Sperry, which popularized boat shoes; Hush Puppies, a casual and comfort‐oriented line; and Keds, a heritage sneaker label.

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