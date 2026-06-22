Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Reaches New 1-Year High - Time to Buy?

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $445.29 and last traded at $434.3780, with a volume of 1851283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $430.08.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Woodward in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Woodward from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of Woodward in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Woodward in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Woodward from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Woodward presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $393.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Woodward

Woodward Stock Down 0.5%

The company's fifty day simple moving average is $373.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $356.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a PE ratio of 51.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.89.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Woodward had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 20.12%. Woodward's revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Woodward has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.150-9.450 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

Woodward Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Woodward's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Karrie M. Bem sold 185 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $65,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,648 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,295,040. This represents a 4.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel G. Korte sold 14,700 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.05, for a total transaction of $5,233,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,434 shares in the company, valued at $1,578,725.70. This represents a 76.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,629 shares of company stock worth $5,570,005. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Woodward

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Woodward by 27.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,692 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Woodward by 82.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 1,977.4% during the 1st quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 644 shares of the technology company's stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc NASDAQ: WWD is a global leader in the design, manufacture and service of control systems and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. Founded in 1870 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, the company specializes in motion control, fuel systems, actuation, and digital control solutions. Its offerings enable precision management of flow, pressure and motion in critical applications ranging from aircraft engines and power turbines to hydraulic systems.

Woodward's product portfolio is organized into two primary segments: Aerospace and Industrial.

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