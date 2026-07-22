Woodward (WWD) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect Woodward to announce earnings of $2.44 per share and revenue of $1.1104 billion for the quarter. Woodward has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.150-9.450 EPS. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Get Woodward alerts: Sign Up

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.01 billion. Woodward had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 12.85%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect Woodward to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Woodward Stock Up 4.1%

NASDAQ WWD opened at $406.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.86. Woodward has a 52 week low of $233.31 and a 52 week high of $450.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $389.09 and a 200-day moving average of $373.25.

Woodward Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Woodward's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Woodward news, Director Daniel G. Korte sold 14,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.05, for a total transaction of $5,233,935.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,578,725.70. This trade represents a 76.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karrie M. Bem sold 185 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $65,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,648 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,295,040. The trade was a 4.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,629 shares of company stock valued at $5,570,005. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Woodward by 122.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 905,578 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $228,849,000 after purchasing an additional 497,722 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in Woodward by 136.2% in the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 686,200 shares of the technology company's stock worth $207,452,000 after purchasing an additional 395,726 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Woodward by 1,086.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 330,514 shares of the technology company's stock worth $83,524,000 after purchasing an additional 302,666 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodward during the fourth quarter worth $65,918,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodward during the fourth quarter worth $54,798,000. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on WWD shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Woodward from $404.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Woodward in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Woodward in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a "positive" rating and a $423.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Woodward from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Woodward in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Woodward currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $395.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WWD

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc NASDAQ: WWD is a global leader in the design, manufacture and service of control systems and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. Founded in 1870 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, the company specializes in motion control, fuel systems, actuation, and digital control solutions. Its offerings enable precision management of flow, pressure and motion in critical applications ranging from aircraft engines and power turbines to hydraulic systems.

Woodward's product portfolio is organized into two primary segments: Aerospace and Industrial.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Woodward, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Woodward wasn't on the list.

While Woodward currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here