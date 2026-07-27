Woodward's (WWD) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank Of Canada

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "outperform" rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $450.00 price target on the technology company's stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.27% from the stock's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Woodward from $404.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Woodward from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Woodward from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Woodward in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Woodward in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $395.50.

Get Woodward alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Research Report on WWD

Woodward Price Performance

Shares of Woodward stock traded up $4.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $423.46. The company had a trading volume of 11,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,892. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $392.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $375.37. Woodward has a 1-year low of $233.31 and a 1-year high of $450.92.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.01 billion. Woodward had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 20.12%. Woodward's revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. Woodward has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.150-9.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Woodward will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Woodward

In other Woodward news, EVP Karrie M. Bem sold 185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $65,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,648 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,295,040. This represents a 4.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel G. Korte sold 14,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.05, for a total value of $5,233,935.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,578,725.70. This trade represents a 76.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 15,629 shares of company stock valued at $5,570,005 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Woodward

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WWD. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Woodward by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,491,870 shares of the technology company's stock worth $451,093,000 after buying an additional 106,390 shares during the period. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,436,000. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 169,174 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $51,145,000 after buying an additional 22,555 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Woodward during the fourth quarter worth $1,164,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Woodward by 487.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,663 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $5,642,000 after acquiring an additional 15,487 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc NASDAQ: WWD is a global leader in the design, manufacture and service of control systems and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. Founded in 1870 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, the company specializes in motion control, fuel systems, actuation, and digital control solutions. Its offerings enable precision management of flow, pressure and motion in critical applications ranging from aircraft engines and power turbines to hydraulic systems.

Woodward's product portfolio is organized into two primary segments: Aerospace and Industrial.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Woodward, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Woodward wasn't on the list.

While Woodward currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here